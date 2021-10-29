Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MONY. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

