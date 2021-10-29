Darktrace (LON:DARK) Given New GBX 473 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DARK. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

LON DARK opened at GBX 779.50 ($10.18) on Monday. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of -37.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 742.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

