BOK Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.16 for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,560. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

