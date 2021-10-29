Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £555.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 319.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

