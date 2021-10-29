Piper Sandler Raises Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $320.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of MASI opened at $289.62 on Wednesday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.01.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

