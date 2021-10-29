ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) & Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Financial Review

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

6.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 13.23% 15.66% 9.21% Sumco 8.27% 6.93% 4.18%

Dividends

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sumco pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.51 $84.72 million N/A N/A Sumco $2.73 billion 2.04 $246.43 million $1.64 23.45

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Sumco on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.