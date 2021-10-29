Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.