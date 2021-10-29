AutoNation, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $17.78 Per Share (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

AN opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $1,942,872.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,441 shares in the company, valued at $17,164,349.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,323,734 shares of company stock valued at $164,668,215. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 329.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 85,155 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

