Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Makita has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $65.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Makita will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

