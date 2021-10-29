CIBC Increases PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PREKF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.