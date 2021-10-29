Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

