UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STWRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

