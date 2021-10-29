Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

