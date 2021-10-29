Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

