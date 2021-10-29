Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

PNR opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

