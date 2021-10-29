Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €96.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.36 ($111.02).

FRA KGX opened at €93.48 ($109.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €85.85. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

