WidePoint Stock Set to Reverse Split on Saturday, November 6th (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Saturday, November 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Saturday, November 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 9th.
WidePoint stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $15.89.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that WidePoint will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.