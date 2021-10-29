WidePoint Stock Set to Reverse Split on Saturday, November 6th (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Saturday, November 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Saturday, November 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 9th.

WidePoint stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $15.89.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that WidePoint will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WidePoint by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.