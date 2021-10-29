accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 5,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOQPF)

Accesso Technology Group plc, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The firm operates through Ticketing and Distribution and Guest Experience segments.

