Sensata Technologies Holding plc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ST. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 77,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

