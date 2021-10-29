Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $26.12 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

