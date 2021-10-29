WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Short Interest Up 149.4% in October

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the September 30th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPTIF. Raymond James cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of WPTIF stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

