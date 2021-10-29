Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post $39.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.25 million and the highest is $39.83 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $153.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.07 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.05 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.39.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.