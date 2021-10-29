Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

