UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of UPMKY stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $40.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Get UPM-Kymmene alerts:

About UPM-Kymmene

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.