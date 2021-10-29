Royal Bank of Canada Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$85.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.50 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQB. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$118.19.

TSE EQB opened at C$78.53 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$40.94 and a 1 year high of C$80.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$150.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$141.78.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 15.9899989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

In related news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total transaction of C$294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at C$7,582,638.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

