Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Cut to CHF 250 by Analysts at UBS Group

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price target cut by UBS Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

ZRSEF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock opened at $333.75 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $287.65 and a 1-year high of $547.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.36.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

