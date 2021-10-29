Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have 2,150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEGRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,083.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEGRY opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The Weir Group has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.