Medpace Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medpace in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will earn $4.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Medpace stock opened at $219.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.59. Medpace has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $219.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,975,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 42,960 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

