Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Lowered to Sell at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske lowered Tomra Systems ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

TMRAY opened at $65.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.