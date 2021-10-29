Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $190.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $208.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $210.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.14. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

