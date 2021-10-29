NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.26.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $990.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 32.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,552 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.