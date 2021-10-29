Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Facebook, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Facebook in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $13.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.32. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $316.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.28. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $27,336,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 51.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $23,886,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

