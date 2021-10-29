Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Halliburton’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 160.07 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

