Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $26.18 on Monday. Olaplex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $29.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Olaplex stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

