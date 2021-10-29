EOG Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.98 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $8.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $95.64.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.