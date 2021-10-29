Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

NWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NYSE:NWN opened at $45.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 64.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

