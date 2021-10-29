$63.31 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report $63.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.10 million and the lowest is $58.95 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $60.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $295.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $335.95 million, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $347.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.53 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 13.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at $3,181,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 127,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

