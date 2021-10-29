Critical Review: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) vs. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.04 -$38.91 million $0.50 53.14 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 1.48 -$68.14 million N/A N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 6 0 2.86 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $38.29, indicating a potential upside of 44.09%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus price target of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 273.36%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

