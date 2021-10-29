Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Quanta Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after buying an additional 538,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

