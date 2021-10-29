Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) versus Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Critical Analysis

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Travere Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $140,000.00 9.76 -$4.38 million N/A N/A Travere Therapeutics $198.32 million 8.14 -$169.43 million ($3.56) -7.47

Earth Science Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travere Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Earth Science Tech and Travere Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Travere Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Travere Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Travere Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech -679.33% N/A -603.08% Travere Therapeutics -116.12% -78.52% -33.74%

Summary

Travere Therapeutics beats Earth Science Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc. engages in research and development of cannabis and industrial hemp. It offers industrial hemp oil and pure cannabidiol, including flavored and unflavored oils, vegetarian capsules, powder, and edibles such as peanut butter cups with cannabidiol and organic raw chocolate with vanilla organic roasted almonds with cannabidiol. The company was founded on April 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

