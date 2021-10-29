Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AND. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.50.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

AND opened at C$46.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.03. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$31.81 and a 1 year high of C$51.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.