Canfor (TSE:CFP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CFP. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFP opened at C$26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$16.07 and a 12 month high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 4.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.