Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$245.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet to a sector perform rating and set a C$205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$300.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$241.00.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$197.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$198.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$186.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$159.80 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.80.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

