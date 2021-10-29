Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) PT Raised to C$11.75 at CIBC

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

CUF.UN opened at C$11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.45. Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.62.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

