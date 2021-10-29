First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.35 and last traded at $76.35. 590,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 556,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.52.

