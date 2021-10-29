Traders Purchase High Volume of Laboratory Co. of America Call Options (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,276 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 726% compared to the average daily volume of 639 call options.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $285.23 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.48.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $2.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.07.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

