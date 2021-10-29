Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,127 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,847% compared to the average volume of 174 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,451,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 417,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

HCIC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

