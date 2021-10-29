Hasbro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 32,840 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,313 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $96.59 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

