Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SFSHF opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. Safestore has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

