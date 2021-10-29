The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $355.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.19.

NYSE SHW opened at $321.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $323.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

